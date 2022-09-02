When is the Last Chance Qualifier for the Ludwig Smash Invitational?

It will happen on the first day of the weekend-long event.

Ludwig’s enthusiasm for Super Smash Bros. is well-documented, so it’s no surprise that he’s putting on a tournament that he’s claiming to be the “biggest Smash invitational of all time.”

With two brackets of 32 players, the in-person event in late October will include a plethora of high-profile players, some of whom Ludwig teased in a video promoting the event. Among the players that fans can expect to see are Kola, Light, Mang0, Hungrybox, and Leffen, among others.

But not all 32 players for each bracket (one for Melee and one for Ultimate) have been confirmed.

THE BIGGEST SMASH INVITATIONAL OF ALL TIME



32 MELEE PLAYERS

32 ULTIMATE PLAYERS

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIERS ON FRI



OCTOBER 21-23 ON MY CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/Dt6mRkQVsZ — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) August 30, 2022

Though 24 players in each bracket will be directly invited to the event that runs from Oct. 21 to 23, there are eight slots for each tourney that will be earned through a Last Chance Qualifier.

When is the Last Chance Qualifier?

Ludwig will host the Last Chance Qualifier on the first day of the tournament, Friday, Oct. 21. The qualifying events will be limited to 64 participants, and the top eight players will earn a spot in the Ludwig Smash Invitational featuring two $30,002 prize pools.

According to a post by Aiden “Calvin” McCaig, who lives with Ludwig and is a Smash player himself, registration for the qualifiers will be $40 and that registration launched on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 2pm CT.

Both LCQs are capped at 64 players each



Registration will be $40 and launches Thursday 12PM PT



There are no spectator passes



The prize pool for each tournament will be be $30,002+ — Aiden (@aidencalvin) August 31, 2022

He added that ranked players interested in reserving a spot in the qualifier could do so before registration went live by contacting him directly.