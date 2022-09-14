What platforms will Tekken 8 be on?

Tekken 8 has officially been revealed, with the first “gameplay” being showcased during the September 2022 PlayStation State of Play.

We didn’t get a long look at the game or much information about what changes are being made to the fighting game heading into its next-gen appearance. But, we did get some nice confirmation that should excite fans of the franchise in regards to how the newest entry in the iconic series is being handled.

According to executive producer and director Katsuhiro Harada, all footage shown in the first trailer was actually taken from an early build of Tekken 8’s story and used real-time rendered footage of character models, backgrounds, and effects.

Will Tekken 8 be coming to PC and Xbox?

Which makes a lot of sense when you hear that, unlike Tekken 7, Tekken 8 will be available across all systems at launch. And, not only that, but it will be fully next-gen, meaning it is being developed specifically for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC—something you can really tell just by watching the reveal trailer.

This means all the dynamic elements such, as the waves in the background, the rain hitting Kazuya and Jin, and all of the impact effects, are a real-time rendering of what the dev team hopes to show in the final product when the game does launch.

It also shouldn’t be a surprise to see the next Tekken launching on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC simultaneously because it did the same with Tekken 7 back in June 2017 and Tekken 6 before that in Nov. 2009.

With all three next-gen platforms slated to see the next Tekken title, it is highly likely Bandai Namco will follow Capcom, Arc System Works, and SNK in making their next game crossplay too. That is the easiest way to expand the game’s player base and keep matchmaking healthy well-beyond launch, so hopefully, confirmation of this feature along with improved netcode will come sometime soon.