What is Classic Arcade Mode in MultiVersus? All options, rewards, and more

Can you make it to the end of the run?

MultiVersus was one of the hottest fighting games when it was released this past summer. Since then, players from around the world have been logging in to fight as their favorite characters from the last few decades of film and TV.

With the game being out for several months now, many players were getting bored of the regular modes. So Player First Games added the new Classic Arcade Mode.

In this mode, players will take on AI enemies in a series of increasingly difficult matches. Here’s all the info you need to know about what the Classic Arcade Mode is in MultiVersus.

What is Classic Arcade Mode in MultiVersus?

The new Arcade mode is still in its early stages, but PFG wanted to give players a way to enjoy the game in a new way, alongside the Silly Queue that was also released in this update. In the Arcade Mode, players will be able to play 1v1 or 2v2 with a friend against AI opponents that will get harder with each match through the eighth.

These opponents will be different Variants of the characters already in the game, which will also work as a way for characters to see different skins. Completing a run through the Arcade with a certain character will grant you a star on the character select screen depending on the highest difficulty you’ve completed.

The medium and hard mode versions of the Arcade will feature three challenging boss fights, with one being your character’s designated “nemesis.” This nemesis will likely change depending on which characters you bring into the arena.

PFG ends the patch notes by saying this is only the early version of the Arcade, calling it the Alpha version. More features and fun will be added later, the devs added.