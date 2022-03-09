What games will be part of the Evo 2022 lineup?

The Evolution Championship Series (Evo) is heading back to LAN at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from Aug. 5 to 7, featuring a diverse lineup of nine different games.

As expected, Evo 2022 has brought back some of the biggest titles in the fighting game community (FGC), while also inviting some of the newer games to the most storied stage in the scene’s history for the first time.

Because this is the first physical Evo event since Evo 2019, several of the games on the main roster were released in 2020 and 2021, with some like Guilty Gear Strive appearing in online events such as Evo 2021 Online. Now, those communities will get gather from around the globe in Las Vegas to compete. Here are the titles fans can expect to see on the main stage in August.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – PS4 Returning title from Capcom

Guilty Gear Strive – PS4 New title from Arc System Works

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate – PS4 Returning title from Warner Bros. Games

Tekken 7 – PS4 Returning title from Bandai Namco Entertainment

The King of Fighters XV – PS4 New title from SNK

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – PS4 New title from Project LUMINA

Dragon Ball FighterZ – PS4 Returning title from Bandai Namco Entertainment

Granblue Fantasy: Versus – PS4 New title form Cygames and XSEED

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore – PS4 New title from Autumn Games



Image via Evo

These games were announced alongside several details about Evo 2022, including that the event will be operating with double the space of previous iterations and is set to feature a large community and casual area for side tournaments.

With that community space, spectators and players alike can compete in unofficial competitions for other games throughout Evo weekend, though updates on that will come from individual communities, not the Evo team.

You can learn more about registration and details on the official Evo website.