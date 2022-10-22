Warner Bros. marketing email could point to release date of Black Adam in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is the latest fighting game, soaring in popularity this past summer due to its free-to-play model and inclusion of some of the most popular characters from TV and film over the last few decades. According to a Warner Bros. marketing email, the game has been teasing new characters over the last few months, with Black Adam likely being the next to release.

There’s an image being circulated on Twitter right now that shows the promotional image for Black Adam and Stripe in a promotional email for the recently released Black Adam movie. According to the email, players can start playing as him on Oct. 25. Not much is known about his moveset, and he wasn’t teased, so take this image with a grain of salt.

a WB UK email promoting the Black Adam movie has mentioned that Black Adam is confirmed to come at the 25th!

(Spotted by: @harlilly_quinn) pic.twitter.com/5ZXST2AY23 — Susie – Multiversus Leaks (@multiversusie) October 22, 2022

Black Adam may be the last of the characters released in Season One, with the season-ending on Nov. 15. No other characters have been announced, so unless Player First Games has a surprise planned, we may have to wait for more. That being said, the developer has stuck to the two-week release schedule so far, so it may not be out of the question for another fighter.

Many characters have had their voice lines leaked, although Warner Bros. seems to be doing a heavy-handed job of getting rid of those accounts. Data miners can get their accounts threatened to be taken down for leaking what they found in the game’s files. This will likely keep the next character a secret for longer, which may or may not build more hype.