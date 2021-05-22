Tekken Online Challenge 2021 announced for June, will include 14 regions and potential offline events

There is a new update for Tekken 7 coming too.

Following a brief teaser surrounding a Tekken 7 announcement, Bandai Namco has officially announced the Tekken Online Challenge 2021.

This will be the official Tekken competition for 2021 and will take place as an online event across 14 different regions, starting on June 1.

The new TEKKEN Online Challenge Season is here!



Dojo events kick off the season starting from June 1st, and be on the look out for the first Masters events beginning in August! #TOC2021



Visit https://t.co/drAMOZc9Sk for more information! pic.twitter.com/uCz494u6MI — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) May 22, 2021

Throughout the tournament series, Bandai Namco will be partnering with various independent tournament organizers, letting them apply to be an “Online Dojo” that can award points based on specific metrics. More details about this feature will be shared in the near future.

The main set of the Tekken Online Challenge events, called Master Events, will be organized by Bandai Namco and digital media company ten/o.

In total, there will be 14 Online Master events and 14 Regional Final events spread across North America, Central America, South America, West Europe, East Europe, West Africa, South Africa, Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Philippines and East Asia, Oceania, South Korea, and Japan. Bandai Namco has also noted that these Master and Regional events might be held online or offline depending on local health guidelines surrounding the schedule.

There is also a new update dropping for Tekken 7 soon, which will include more character cosmetics and balance changes.

A FREE UPDATE is on the way for #TEKKEN7 Check out our previews below & don't forget to save your Replay Data! 💾⬇️



👊🏽 Free cosmetic update

👊🏽 Updated balance changes (more info soon)



Are you ready for the next battle? pic.twitter.com/QSThuYWanT — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 22, 2021

More details about each region and tournament registration are available on the official Bandai Namco website. Additional information about dates, times, and individual events will also be shared in the coming week ahead of the June 1 launch.