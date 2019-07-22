Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be Evo 2019’s main game

The order of games for this year’s Evo tournament has been revealed, and to the surprise of no one, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be the main event.

The biggest Smash Bros. tournament ever with over 3,000 participants will end the Evo festivities on Sunday. This will also be Ultimate’s first year at Evo, taking over both Melee and Wii U’s slots from last year.

Joey Cuellar on Twitter Evo 2019 Finals Order! Friday = SC6 Saturday = UNIST ==> DBFZ ==> SAMSHO ==> MK11 Sunday = BBTAG ==> SFV ==> TEKKEN 7 ==> SMASH #Evo2019

Saturday will see the UNIST, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Samurai Showdown, and Mortal Kombat 11 finals take place before Sunday kicks off with BlazBlue, Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and Smash Ultimate.

Pool play for all games will take place on Friday, Aug. 2, with some matches being played throughout the weekend leading up to the finals. There will also be smaller, non-official tournaments and events throughout the weekend for those who aren’t signed up to compete.

Fans should expect some big FGC news when the top eight kicks off, including potential future DLC and game announcements.