Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Min Min amiibo releasing in April, Steve and Alex amiibo delayed

The ramen-loving fighter will get her amiibo this April, while two others will have to wait a bit longer.

The amiibo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighter Pass Volume 2 are finally on the way, starting with Min Min from ARMS, who opened what became a memorable DLC pack.

The Min Min amiibo, previously revealed to be in production during last year’s presentation revealing the DLC character Kazuya, will be released on April 29. It does not appear that the Min Min amiibo will be exclusive to any location upon release, but it will likely be hard to obtain for fans who don’t act quickly.

Like other amiibo in the Super Smash Bros. series, the Min Min amiibo can be scanned into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a trainable character, which can be battled against to learn specific playstyles. They can also be sent on journeys over the internet to battle against amiibo of other players, giving players access to rare items such as Spirits for the successful completion of games.

Alongside this announcement for the release date of the Min Min amiibo, Nintendo also detailed a delay to the Steve and Alex amiibo, which were set to release in the spring. “Due to a logistics and production delay, unfortunately the release timing has been delayed to later in 2022,” Nintendo said in a Twitter post.

It’s expected that all of the fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighter Pass Volume 2, including Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra, Kazuya, and Sora, will receive amiibo figures in the near future, likely into the end of 2023 or the start of 2024. Players can use these amiibo regardless of whether they have purchased the DLC, but it won’t unlock the characters for them to play as.