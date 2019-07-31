Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 4.0 Update: Full Patch Notes

The full version 4.0 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patch notes have finally been released, giving fans a look into what has changed about their favorite characters.
With the patch, The Hero from DragonQuest also becomes available worldwide and brings with him a host of spirits to unlock on the Spirit Board.
To bring you up to speed, here are the full patch notes from the folks over at Nintendo, as well as everything new that has been added to the game and the various buffs and nerfs for each character.
- Offline
- Very Easy difficulty has been added to Adventure mode.
- Snapshots can be added to the timeline in Edit Video. Only snapshots taken via the pause menu can be used; screenshots taken using the Capture Button cannot be used. In addition, snapshots taken from custom stages cannot be used.
- Steel, grass, sponge, paper, and yarn terrains have been adjusted in Stage Builder. After this update, stages created in versions 3.1.0 and older may behave differently. In addition, the way thumbnails are displayed has been adjusted.
- The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
- Slime
- Dracky
- Great Sabrecub
- Golem
- Liquid Metal Slime
- Cetacea
- Hero’s Comrades
- Online
- Online Tourney mode has been added. While a tourney is open, please check rules and more within Online Tourney.
- A Support function to predict the winner of a Spectate battle and earn points has been added. The points can be exchanged for in-game items and gold.
- Videos can now be played repeatedly in Shared Content. In addition, a Yeah! will be added automatically whenever you save posted content.
- General
- The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
- Hero Challenger Pack
- Erdrick’s Helmet + Armour
- Martial Artist Wig + Gi
- Veronica’s Hat + Outfit
- Slime Hat
- You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).
- Once the FS Meter is fully charged, the Final Smash must be used within 20 seconds or the FS Meter will reset. Note: This change will not affect Spirits mode.
- The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
All Fighter Adjustments
|Fighter
|Move
|Change
|Common for All Fighters Using Shields (Link, Young Link, Toon Link, Hero)
|Basic Movements
|Characters who carry shields can now shieldstun shuffle when blocking a projectile with their shield.
|All Fighters
|FS Meter
|Once the FS Meter is fully charged, the Final Smash must be used within 20 seconds or the FS Meter will reset. Note: This change will not affect Spirits mode.
|All Fighters
|—
|The max combo count in Training will stop counting when the opponent can move
|All Fighters
|Item Attack
|Shortened the distance opponents can hitstun shuffle when attacked by the Daybreak item.
|All Fighters
|Item Attack
|A fighter on the ground will now be launched after one hit from the Thwomp assist trophy.
|Mario
|Basic Movements
|Adjusted the vulnerability when waking up from sleep to match other fighters.
|Donkey Kong
|Basic Movements
|Adjusted the vulnerability when waking up from sleep to match other fighters.
|Link
|Basic Movements
|Adjusted the vulnerability when waking up from sleep to match other fighters.
|Link
|Up Special
|Shortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
|Samus
|Basic Movements
|Adjusted the vulnerability when waking up from sleep to match other fighters.
|Samus
|Up Smash Attack
|Shortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
|Dark Samus
|Up Smash Attack
|Shortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
|Yoshi
|Side Smash Attack
|Reduced the range opponents will be pushed while charging.
|Fox
|Basic Movements
|Adjusted the vulnerability when waking up from sleep to match other fighters.
|Peach
|Neutral Special
|When blocking an attack from the rear, Toad’s counterattack will hit opponents easier.
|Peach
|Up Special
|Shortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
|Daisy
|Neutral Special
|When blocking an attack from the rear, Toad’s counterattack will hit opponents easier.
|Daisy
|Up Special
|Shortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
|Bowser
|Down Air Attack
|Immediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
|Sheik
|Down Air Attack
|Immediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
|Mewtwo
|Basic Movements
|Reduced the area of the tail that can take damage.
|Mewtwo
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Extended launch distance.
|Mewtwo
|Down Smash Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Mewtwo
|Backward Throw
|Increased power.
|Mewtwo
|Side Special
|Increased attack speed.
Increased the speed to reflect projectiles.
|Mr. Game & Watch
|Down Air Attack
|Immediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
|Pit
|Neutral Attack 1
|Increased attack speed.
|Pit
|Up Tilt Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Pit
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance when hit with the first attack.
|Pit
|Back Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Pit
|Down Air Attack
|Extended launch distance when hitting an opponent in the air with a meteor effect.
|Dark Pit
|Neutral Attack 1
|Increased attack speed.
|Dark Pit
|Up Tilt Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Dark Pit
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance when hit with the first attack.
|Dark Pit
|Back Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Dark Pit
|Down Air Attack
|Extended launch distance when hitting an opponent in the air with a meteor effect.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Down Air Attack
|Immediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
|Snake
|Basic Movements
|Adjusted the vulnerability when waking up from sleep to match other fighters.
|Pokémon Trainer
|Other
|The invincibility time for grabbing edges is no longer shortened when performing a Pokémon Change in the air and then grabbing an edge.
|Ivysaur
|Down Air Attack
|Reduced the range of the strong launching attack.
Shortened the launch distance when the weak launching attack hits.
|Ivysaur
|Side Special
|Reduced attack speed and increased vulnerability.
|Ivysaur
|Up Special
|Shortened launch distance for the high-damage range when using the attack in the air.
|Charizard
|Side Tilt Attack
|Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Charizard
|Side Smash Attack
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|Charizard
|Up Smash Attack
|Shortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
|Charizard
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Charizard
|Forward Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Charizard
|Side Special
|Increased the speed of the edge-grab timing.
|Lucas
|Dash Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Lucas
|Side Tilt Attack
|Increased the range at the beginning of the move.
Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Lucas
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended the invincibility time at the start of the move.
|Lucas
|Up Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Lucas
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Sonic
|Down Air Attack
|Immediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
|Olimar
|Side Smash Attack
|Increased the distance for Purple Pikmin.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for Purple Pikmin.
|R.O.B.
|Neutral Attack 1
|Reduced the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip’s attack range.
|Toon Link
|Down Air Attack
|Immediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
|Villager
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Basic Movements
|Rosalina can be more easily grabbed from the front when walking, crouching, and shielding when Luma is following.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Neutral Attack 1
|Luma will be in front when reversing the attack.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Side Smash Attack
|Luma will be in front when reversing the attack.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Up Smash Attack
|Luma will be in front when reversing the attack.
|Greninja
|Down Air Attack
|Immediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
|Little Mac
|Neutral Attack 3
|Depending on the timing of continuing from neutral attack 2 to neutral attack 3, neutral attack 3 will no longer decrease vulnerability.
|Mii Brawler
|Basic Movements
|Reverted falling speed to match version 3.0.0.
|Mii Brawler
|Neutral Special 2
|Increased attack speed.
Extended launch distance.
|Mii Brawler
|Up Special 1
|Extended launch distance.
|Mii Swordfighter
|Neutral Special 3
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Mii Gunner
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Shortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
|PAC-MAN
|Neutral Special
|Will no longer drop the Bonus Fruit while charging the neutral special even if flipped left or right with attacks like Mario’s side special.
|Ryu
|Basic Movements
|The attack after a perfect shield will be unleashed after facing the opponent.
|Ken
|Basic Movements
|The attack after a perfect shield will be unleashed after facing the opponent.
|Corrin
|Side Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Corrin
|Down Air Attack
|Immediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
|Corrin
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability when jumping after stabbing the ground.
|Corrin
|Up Special
|Extended vertical and horizontal distance.
|Bayonetta
|Down Air Attack
|Immediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
|Ridley
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Extended launch distance.
|Ridley
|Back Air Attack
|Increased power.
|Ridley
|Up Air Attack
|Increased the high-damage range.
Made easier to hit the high-damage range.
|Ridley
|Dash Attack
|Increased attack range.
|Ridley
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability when jumping after grabbing an opponent.
Extended launch distance when throwing an opponent at the edge.
|Ridley
|Up Special
|Increased attack speed.
Increased movement speed.
|Simon
|Down Air Attack
|Immediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
|Richter
|Down Air Attack
|Immediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
|Isabelle
|Basic Movements
|Extended distance of forward and backward dodging.
|Isabelle
|Neutral Attack 1
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Isabelle
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Isabelle
|Side Special
|Extended launch distance of upward throws.
Increased the speed of the grab detection.
|Isabelle
|Down Special
|Increased attack speed of the Lloid attack.
|Piranha Plant
|Dash Attack
|Adjusted launch angle.
|Piranha Plant
|Up Tilt Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Piranha Plant
|Side Special
|Capped the attack-power increase when repeatedly reflected.
Increased attack speed.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Piranha Plant
|Down Special
|Reduced vulnerability.
Increased the power against shields.
Shortened the charge time until reaching max charge.
|Joker
|Down Special
|While Arsene is summoned, projectiles that deal 50% or more damage cannot be reflected.