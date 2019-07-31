55 mins ago FGC

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 4.0 Update: Full Patch Notes

They ae finally here.

The full version 4.0 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patch notes have finally been released, giving fans a look into what has changed about their favorite characters.

With the patch, The Hero from DragonQuest also becomes available worldwide and brings with him a host of spirits to unlock on the Spirit Board.

To bring you up to speed, here are the full patch notes from the folks over at Nintendo, as well as everything new that has been added to the game and the various buffs and nerfs for each character.

  • Offline
    • Very Easy difficulty has been added to Adventure mode.
    • Snapshots can be added to the timeline in Edit Video. Only snapshots taken via the pause menu can be used; screenshots taken using the Capture Button cannot be used. In addition, snapshots taken from custom stages cannot be used.
    • Steel, grass, sponge, paper, and yarn terrains have been adjusted in Stage Builder. After this update, stages created in versions 3.1.0 and older may behave differently. In addition, the way thumbnails are displayed has been adjusted.
    • The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
      • Slime
      • Dracky
      • Great Sabrecub
      • Golem
      • Liquid Metal Slime
      • Cetacea
      • Hero’s Comrades
  • Online
    • Online Tourney mode has been added. While a tourney is open, please check rules and more within Online Tourney.
    • A Support function to predict the winner of a Spectate battle and earn points has been added. The points can be exchanged for in-game items and gold.
    • Videos can now be played repeatedly in Shared Content. In addition, a Yeah! will be added automatically whenever you save posted content.
  • General
    • The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
      • Hero Challenger Pack
      • Erdrick’s Helmet + Armour
      • Martial Artist Wig + Gi
      • Veronica’s Hat + Outfit
      • Slime Hat
    • You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).
    • Once the FS Meter is fully charged, the Final Smash must be used within 20 seconds or the FS Meter will reset. Note: This change will not affect Spirits mode.

All Fighter Adjustments

FighterMoveChange
Common for All Fighters Using Shields (Link, Young Link, Toon Link, Hero)Basic MovementsCharacters who carry shields can now shieldstun shuffle when blocking a projectile with their shield.
All FightersFS MeterOnce the FS Meter is fully charged, the Final Smash must be used within 20 seconds or the FS Meter will reset. Note: This change will not affect Spirits mode.
All FightersThe max combo count in Training will stop counting when the opponent can move
All FightersItem AttackShortened the distance opponents can hitstun shuffle when attacked by the Daybreak item.
All FightersItem AttackA fighter on the ground will now be launched after one hit from the Thwomp assist trophy.
MarioBasic MovementsAdjusted the vulnerability when waking up from sleep to match other fighters.
Donkey KongBasic MovementsAdjusted the vulnerability when waking up from sleep to match other fighters.
LinkBasic MovementsAdjusted the vulnerability when waking up from sleep to match other fighters.
LinkUp SpecialShortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
SamusBasic MovementsAdjusted the vulnerability when waking up from sleep to match other fighters.
SamusUp Smash AttackShortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
Dark SamusUp Smash AttackShortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
YoshiSide Smash AttackReduced the range opponents will be pushed while charging.
FoxBasic MovementsAdjusted the vulnerability when waking up from sleep to match other fighters.
PeachNeutral SpecialWhen blocking an attack from the rear, Toad’s counterattack will hit opponents easier.
PeachUp SpecialShortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
DaisyNeutral SpecialWhen blocking an attack from the rear, Toad’s counterattack will hit opponents easier.
DaisyUp SpecialShortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
BowserDown Air AttackImmediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
SheikDown Air AttackImmediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
MewtwoBasic MovementsReduced the area of the tail that can take damage.
MewtwoUp Smash AttackIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Extended launch distance.
MewtwoDown Smash AttackReduced vulnerability.
MewtwoBackward ThrowIncreased power.
MewtwoSide SpecialIncreased attack speed.
Increased the speed to reflect projectiles.
Mr. Game & WatchDown Air AttackImmediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
PitNeutral Attack 1Increased attack speed.
PitUp Tilt AttackReduced vulnerability.
PitDown Smash AttackExtended launch distance when hit with the first attack.
PitBack Air AttackReduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
PitDown Air AttackExtended launch distance when hitting an opponent in the air with a meteor effect.
Dark PitNeutral Attack 1Increased attack speed.
Dark PitUp Tilt AttackReduced vulnerability.
Dark PitDown Smash AttackExtended launch distance when hit with the first attack.
Dark PitBack Air AttackReduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
Dark PitDown Air AttackExtended launch distance when hitting an opponent in the air with a meteor effect.
Zero Suit SamusDown Air AttackImmediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
SnakeBasic MovementsAdjusted the vulnerability when waking up from sleep to match other fighters.
Pokémon TrainerOtherThe invincibility time for grabbing edges is no longer shortened when performing a Pokémon Change in the air and then grabbing an edge.
IvysaurDown Air AttackReduced the range of the strong launching attack.
Shortened the launch distance when the weak launching attack hits.
IvysaurSide SpecialReduced attack speed and increased vulnerability.
IvysaurUp SpecialShortened launch distance for the high-damage range when using the attack in the air.
CharizardSide Tilt AttackExtended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
CharizardSide Smash AttackIncreased power. 
Extended launch distance.
CharizardUp Smash AttackShortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
CharizardNeutral Air AttackIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts. 
Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
CharizardForward ThrowExtended launch distance.
CharizardSide SpecialIncreased the speed of the edge-grab timing.
LucasDash AttackIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
LucasSide Tilt AttackIncreased the range at the beginning of the move.
Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
LucasUp Smash AttackExtended the invincibility time at the start of the move.
LucasUp Air AttackReduced vulnerability.
LucasSide SpecialReduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
SonicDown Air AttackImmediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
OlimarSide Smash AttackIncreased the distance for Purple Pikmin.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for Purple Pikmin.
R.O.B.Neutral Attack 1Reduced the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip’s attack range.
Toon LinkDown Air AttackImmediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
VillagerUp Smash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
Rosalina & LumaBasic MovementsRosalina can be more easily grabbed from the front when walking, crouching, and shielding when Luma is following.
Rosalina & LumaNeutral Attack 1Luma will be in front when reversing the attack.
Rosalina & LumaSide Smash AttackLuma will be in front when reversing the attack.
Rosalina & LumaUp Smash AttackLuma will be in front when reversing the attack.
GreninjaDown Air AttackImmediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
Little MacNeutral Attack 3Depending on the timing of continuing from neutral attack 2 to neutral attack 3, neutral attack 3 will no longer decrease vulnerability.
Mii BrawlerBasic MovementsReverted falling speed to match version 3.0.0.
Mii BrawlerNeutral Special 2Increased attack speed.
Extended launch distance.
Mii BrawlerUp Special 1Extended launch distance.
Mii SwordfighterNeutral Special 3Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Mii GunnerUp Smash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
Shortened launch distance when the full combo doesn’t connect.
PAC-MANNeutral SpecialWill no longer drop the Bonus Fruit while charging the neutral special even if flipped left or right with attacks like Mario’s side special.
RyuBasic MovementsThe attack after a perfect shield will be unleashed after facing the opponent.
KenBasic MovementsThe attack after a perfect shield will be unleashed after facing the opponent.
CorrinSide Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
CorrinDown Air AttackImmediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
CorrinSide SpecialReduced vulnerability when jumping after stabbing the ground.
CorrinUp SpecialExtended vertical and horizontal distance.
BayonettaDown Air AttackImmediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
RidleyUp Smash AttackIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Extended launch distance.
RidleyBack Air AttackIncreased power.
RidleyUp Air AttackIncreased the high-damage range.
Made easier to hit the high-damage range.
RidleyDash AttackIncreased attack range.
RidleySide SpecialReduced vulnerability when jumping after grabbing an opponent.
Extended launch distance when throwing an opponent at the edge.
RidleyUp SpecialIncreased attack speed.
Increased movement speed.
SimonDown Air AttackImmediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
RichterDown Air AttackImmediately descend when using the attack after being launched.
IsabelleBasic MovementsExtended distance of forward and backward dodging.
IsabelleNeutral Attack 1Made it easier to hit multiple times.
IsabelleUp Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
IsabelleSide SpecialExtended launch distance of upward throws.
Increased the speed of the grab detection.
IsabelleDown SpecialIncreased attack speed of the Lloid attack.
Piranha PlantDash AttackAdjusted launch angle.
Piranha PlantUp Tilt AttackReduced vulnerability.
Piranha PlantSide SpecialCapped the attack-power increase when repeatedly reflected.
Increased attack speed.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Piranha PlantDown SpecialReduced vulnerability.
Increased the power against shields.
Shortened the charge time until reaching max charge.
JokerDown SpecialWhile Arsene is summoned, projectiles that deal 50% or more damage cannot be reflected.