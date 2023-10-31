Super Smash Bros. creator unsure of future as Ulimate’s monstrous size may be hard to beat

Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of the Super Smash Bros. series, has revealed there’s little he and his team can do to surpass Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Masahiro Sakurai talked about the development of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate but also briefly mentioned the future of the series (via NintendoLife).

While he isn’t against making a new Smash Bros. game, Sakurai said further improving Ultimate’s formula will be difficult. It should, however, be noted that he said almost the same thing when he was working on previous Super Smash Bros. games. He explained this all in his latest video, which he uploaded to YouTube on Oct. 30.

Sakurai also talked about how the development of Ultimate went and the difficulties they faced. He mentioned how they had to fit the game onto a 16 GB cartridge, which was much smaller than the Wii U’s disk for Super Smash Bros. for Wii U. Sakurai also admitted the COVID-19 pandemic made the development even more difficult but is proud they were able to finish the game in time.

Even though I’d love to see a new Super Smash Bros. game on Nintendo’s upcoming console, it’s difficult to imagine a more complete game than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Especially since, as the game’s title suggests: “Everyone is here.”

Perhaps Nintendo can take the Mario Kart 8 approach with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? We may see the same game on Nintendo’s next console but with improved performance and additional features. While I can’t say for sure, I feel like this isn’t the last we’ll see of Super Smash Bros.