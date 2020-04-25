Street Fighter’s Yoshinori Ono open to more games on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch players have had the chance to play a couple of Street Fighter games over the past few years with the 30th Anniversary Collection and Ultra Street Fighter II releasing throughout the console’s life cycle.

With the series doing well, however, you’d expect to see more games appear on the console—though that hasn’t been the case. A Street Fighter V port was “announced” and then quickly shot down, and fans have been eager to get other handheld versions of the games on the system so they can play as Ryu and Ken in official titles outside of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Luckily for those very fans, Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono stated that he’s still open to more entries appearing on Nintendo Switch in the future in a recent interview with USGamer.

“We are seeing many competitive titles, including Smash Bros., doing well on Switch and players are enjoying those types of experiences on that platform,” Ono told USGamer. “If there is another opportunity that makes sense for us, we would consider the Switch again.”

Don’t get your hopes up of seeing Street Fighter V on Switch, however. Ono was quick to shoot down a port once again, stating that the game “is currently exclusive to PS4 and PC.”