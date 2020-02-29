Sora from Kingdom Hearts is Japan’s most requested Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character

A recent poll held by Inside-Games (translated by GoNintendo) in Japan asked readers which characters they wanted to see join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster. The majority of participating fans voted in favor of Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series.

The character took a vast majority of the votes with Devil May Cry’s Dante coming second and the Monster Hunter protagonist coming third. Interestingly, fan-favorite western characters like Goku from Dragon Ball Z and Geno from Super Mario RPG failed to get that many votes at all.

The results in total were as follows:

Sora (Kingdom Hearts) – 290 votes

Dante (Devil May Cry) – 91 votes

Hunter (Monster Hunter) – 80 votes

Rex (Xenoblade Chronicles 2) – 74 votes

2B (Nior Automata) – 70 votes

Crash Bandicoot (Crash) – 65 votes

Waddle Dee/Bandana Waddle Dee (Kirby) – 64 votes

Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII) – 59 votes

Arle (Puyo Puyo series) – 56 votes

Steve (Minecraft) – 55 votes

Saber (Fate series) – 53 votes

Kirito (Sword Art Online) – 50 votes

Hakurei Reimu (Touhou Project) – 42 votes

Goku (Dragon Ball) – 32 votes

Geno (Super Mario RPG) – 26 votes

The vote follows a rumor that Nintendo did originally want to include Sora in the last batch of DLC for Ultimate but was denied the ability to include the character by Disney Japan, even though Square Enix were all for it.

As the character is owned by both companies, it appears as though the character was denied a chance to duke it out with gaming’s elite. Of course, we could always see him included in the second fighters pass which is set to launch its first character sometime this year.

Who those characters are though still remains a mystery, however.