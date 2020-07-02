SonicFox says they’ll no longer participate in Evo Online

The superstar withdraws in light of allegations against Evo's president.

Fighting game superstar Dominique “SonicFox” McLean said today they’ll no longer be participating in Evo Online.

Their announcement follows the sexual harassment and pedophilia accusations against Evo president Joey “Mr. Wizard” Cuellar earlier today. Evo placed Cuellar on administrative leave pending a third-party investigation.

Also I won’t be participating any longer in Evo online. — SonicFox 1312 (@SonicFox) July 2, 2020

SonicFox is a top competitor in the FGC and was likely a headline player for Evo Online’s biggest game, Skullgirls, which saw the most registrations out of the four main titles. SonicFox was one of the bigger advocates for Skullgirls’ participation since it was announced as a part of Evo Online in May.

As one of the most accomplished fighting game players in the world, losing SonicFox is a hit to the annual tournament. It’s unclear whether their departure will lead to other big-name exits from the tournament, too.

SonicFox is coming off a successful Evo 2019 where they came in first place in Mortal Kombat 11 and second in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The allegations against Cuellar come in the midst of a wave of community members speaking out about the harassment they faced and predatory individuals in the gaming community.

Other high-profile FGC figures had accusations brought forward against them as well. Smash commentator Richard “Keitaro” King admitted to sexual relations with a minor earlier today. Smash player Nairoby “Nairo” Quezada was dropped from NRG after accusations surfaced alleging Quezada had a sexual relationship with a minor. Other FGC figures, like Skullgirls gameplay designer Mike “Mike Z” Zaimonthas, was accused of inappropriate behavior against community members and co-workers.

Despite Cuellar being placed on administrative leave, Evo Online is still scheduled to kick off this weekend with qualifying matches for Them’s Fightin’ Herds.