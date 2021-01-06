SNK postpones King of Fighters XV and Samurai Shodown presentation

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see new gameplay for the first time.

FGC fans were excited to finally get a look at King of Fighters XV during an upcoming SNK presentation. But now, they’ll have to wait due to a last-second change.

Originally, SNK was going to broadcast the world premiere trailer reveal for KOF XV along with the first set of announcements for Samurai Shodown’s season pass three at 8pm CT today. But the developers have announced an indefinite postponement for the presentation, giving no exact reason for the delay.

Today’s announcement of KOF XV and SAMURAI SHODOWN’s Season Pass 3 which was originally scheduled for (Jan. 6th) 6pm PST has been postponed. — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) January 6, 2021

This means fans will have to wait even longer for their first real look at KOF XV, which was announced at Evo 2019 and has only shown a teaser trailer in December. It didn’t feature any gameplay but did confirm that Kyo, Benimaru, and Shun’ei would be playable.

This stream would have given fans a chance to see the new KOF title in action for the first time, while also revealing details for the next DLC characters coming to SamSho during 2021, including the identity of the teased fighter from The Last Blade.

“We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the announcements,” SNK said. “We will inform our fans as soon as the new date and time has been confirmed, and appreciate your kind understanding.”

Right now, there’s no rescheduled date set for the SNK presentation, but the developers will announce it when they feel like they can deliver it to fans.