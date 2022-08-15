SmashCon production prematurely drops confetti during Ultimate grand finals

SmashCon was filled to the brim with intense action this weekend, but perhaps the highlight of the evening was a surprise pocket pick in the Ultimate grand finals that was so far out of left field that it confused the event’s production staff.

Down 2-0 in a best-of-five, Maister was on his last leg against Onin, and he recognized that his play on Mr. Game & Watch wasn’t doing the trick against Onin’s Steve/Alex (the Minecraft avatar). With the tournament on the line, Maister locked in Sora from Kingdom Hearts.

With Twitch’s chat and the broadcasters declaring the contest over, viewers and analysts alike believed that the move to Sora was Maister acknowledging defeat and simply selecting a character that would be funny to those watching.

“If you watched Maister, he was laughing, kind of shook his head,” an announcer said. “I wonder if this [character selection] is more of a crowd pleaser than an actual tournament winner.”

But in an unexpected turn of events, Maister’s Sora won a game of Onin—and the SmashCon production team wasn’t prepared.

With confetti from the rafters descending on both players, the crowd went ballistic and pandemonium ensued among the casters, who were shocked both by the fact that someone won a round with Sora and that someone from production mistakenly began to congratulate a winner that didn’t yet exist.

After the confetti fell to the ground, the two competitors were able to get back to the action, with Onin winning the SmashCon title in the very next game. Luckily for him, the premature confetti drop was seemingly planned for, though. After his winning round, another load of confetti rained down from another part of the stage, giving him the shower he deserved.