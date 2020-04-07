Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Masahiro Sakurai to work on DLC remotely from home

Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has announced on Twitter that he will be working remotely from home on the game’s DLC for the foreseeable future due to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The news follows scares in the Japanese game industry after Capcom announced last week that an employee has contracted the virus in Osaka, Japan.

In his tweet, he talks more about the decision behind the announcement, as well as some challenges that can come from working remotely on a project such as the DLC, which is extremely tight-lipped and behind closed doors for many months before its final reveal.

Still, it’s not like he or Nintendo really had much of a choice considering Japan is poised to declare a state of emergency with the pandemic, which might force other Japanese game developers to follow suit and have their own staff work from home to meet tight deadlines, otherwise many games, and projects could be shelved or delayed.

For Ultimate’s case, we can’t see this decision impacting the ARMS DLC for the game which is expected to come out in June, but we could see further delays to Smash Bros. DLC in the future, with further delays a possibility.