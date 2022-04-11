Skullgirls welcomes Umbrella this week in celebration of its 10th anniversary

Skullgirls, the indie 2D fighting game developed by Hidden Variable, announced yesterday on its official Twitter account that its 10th anniversary will be full of content, including special celebration art, new characters, freebies, and more this week.

It’s been 10 years since Skullgirls was first released on PS3 and it’s still beloved by its fans. The official Twitter profile for the game posted about the many surprises fans can look forward to soon, such as the full release of the long-awaited character Umbrella, the younger of the two Canopy Kingdom princesses. Mobile players will see the arrival of themed events and special gifts that are yet to be revealed.

You think The Launch Party Never Ends was a joke?!

We're celebrating this year in style – look out for special celebration art, Umbrella's PS4 launch later this week(!), special gifts in @sgmobile, Dahlia's debut, live events, and MUCH more very soon!#10thAnniversarySkullgirls pic.twitter.com/FIXE2iOzbf — Skullgirls (@Skullgirls) April 10, 2022

Players on the PS4 version of the game will see the arrival of Umbrella this week, who was only playable before on the PS3 and PS4’s beta mode. They will also soon get the chance to play as Black Dahlia, the third fighter of the season pass. There will even be special celebration art, live events, and more, according to the announcement. But players will need to wait a little longer to receive more information.

Skullgirls will also be one of the titles present at the Evo 2022 competitions, the place where the strongest fighting game players in the world compete to be the best.

Skullgirls is available on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, and PC via Steam.