Red Bull Conquest is back with tournaments for Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and UNIST

Red Bull is bringing back its Conquest tournament circuit for the second year, with eight different qualifiers across three titles.

Players will try to live up to the circuit’s tagline and rise, rally, and conquer regional events for returning titles Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition and Tekken 7, along with Conquest newcomer Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] – (UNIST).

Throughout 2019, Red Bull will bring those eight qualifying events to various cities across the United States, opening registration to anyone ready to come out and fight for a spot in the National Finals. The regional qualifiers will take place over the course of five weekends, with three of them having two events taking place simultaneously in different cities.

Regionals will be held in Orlando on Aug. 24, Chicago and Philidelphia on Sept. 21, Houston and Los Angeles on Oct. 12, San Fransisco on Oct. 19, and Minneapolis and Seattle on Nov. 9. All of that leads into the National Finals that will take place on Nov. 23 and 24 in Santa Monica.

Winning players in each of the three games from the Rally regional tournaments will form a team to represent their region at the finals.

In 2018, over 3,000 players competed in the Red Bull Conquest circuit, where New York claimed the title of Top Fighting Game Region in the United States. That was on the back of Street Fighter legend Victor “Punk” Woodley, anime fighter supreme Eli “LostSoul” Rabadad and Anthony “Mr.Whooppee”—a top-level Tekken pro.

The shift to eight qualifiers for 2019 is being used to bring more talented players in and spread the competition to more regions. Orlando is a hotbed for talented Florida-based FGC players, so they are likely the early favorite in the expanded pool.

Anyone interested in competing can register for their region’s qualifier on the event’s Smash.gg page, with the full schedule for Red Bull Conquest coming soon. More information is available on the circuit’s official website.