Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid launches on Google Stadia on June 1

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is one of the newer fighting game IPs to gain traction within the FGC. And now, it’ll be the first to offer full crossplay with all five major platforms.

When BftG launches on Google Stadia on June 1, it’ll also bring crossplay capabilities for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

We are the Power Rangers!



Expect the Ranger Nation to grow as PRBFTG will be available for Stadia Pro subscribers starting June ⚡



That'll make us the first fighting game with full crossplay for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Stadia.



Tag your Stadia friends below! https://t.co/jT5YldUa5i — Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid (@Battle4TheGrid) May 28, 2020

Fighting games aren’t known for crossplay since few big titles, like Street Fighter V, actually offering it at all. And even then, SFV is only available on PS4 and PC, so the player pool is inherently limited to just those two platforms.

But BtfG has slowly evolved beyond its original player pool, launching PS4 crossplay support in January, adding it to the pre-existing community of players battling it out across Xbox, Switch, and PC. It was already one of the first fighting games to offer that level of freedom for all four platforms, only matched by Brawlhalla. But adding a fifth platform cements its hold as the most accessible title in the FGC.

The game also includes cross-progression, meaning you can own the title on each of the different platforms and carry over all of your progress when you switch between them. This is something that puts the game ahead of most bigger titles that are multi-platform too, even outside of the FGC.

Stadia might not be a huge market, but adding another avenue for a smaller game like BftG to get some players and then letting them join the pre-existing player base despite being on a new platform is a great way to grow the community. It also has quality netcode, direct matches and lobbies, and incredibly satisfying three-vs-three gameplay, which should keep players coming back to fight another day.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will be available to Stadia Pro subscribers for free, while non-subscribers can purchase the game for its normal $19.99 price tag. The season one and two passes should also be available for purchase upon launch.