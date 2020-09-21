New Fighters Pass 2 advertisements point to a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC reveal coming soon

Not a guarantee, but at least there is a chance.

New ads for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 have been popping up around Japan, which usually signals that a new character announcement will be coming soon.

The ad specifically shows Min-Min, the most recent addition to the Ultimate roster, and says that it will be up until Oct. 4.

Fighter Pass 7 will be announced extremely soon. This ad is up until october 4th

Everyone be prepared pic.twitter.com/810WmwNZHy — 🌸Onua // Comms Open🌸 (@OnuaUlt) September 20, 2020

Min-Min released on June 29 after being revealed earlier that same month, meaning there has been nearly a three-month dry spell for Smash announcements. DLC news has been pretty sporadic throughout Ultimate’s development, with some characters being announced and released on the same day, while others are revealed months in advance.

Currently, there are five more characters that will be coming to the game as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2. When the second season of DLC fighters was first revealed last September, a hard end date was placed on December 2021, meaning all six fighters will be available (or at least announced) before then.

Related: Masahiro Sakurai confirms this will likely be the final Fighters Pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

During that same Nintendo Direct on Sept. 4, 2019, Banjo and Kazooie were released, while Terry Bogard was revealed for a November release. This means we could see two characters shown in an upcoming broadcast.

But it is more likely that series creator Masahiro Sakurai will pull a Min-Min and reveal the character, while showing that the fighter will release a week after the presentation.

Just because this advertisement has popped up, however, doesn’t guarantee a new fighter reveal in the coming weeks. But based on the timing of previous reveals that coincided with these posters, there’s at least a better chance than before this was discovered.