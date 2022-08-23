MultiVersus is on a roll, chugging along with its first season of content and recently surpassing 20 million players, and things aren’t slowing down as Player First Games prepares to release the next wave of content. This includes a brand new balance patch, the arrival of Morty from Rick and Morty, and more.

Morty officially joins the growing fighting game on Tuesday, Aug. 23 as the game’s next playable character and the first “Plumbus-wielding” fighter.

The developers have been hyping up how different he is compared to the rest of the MultiVersus cast, so look forward to seeing just how he plays and changes up the current state of the game.

The rest of the patch, which is listed as MultiVersus version 1.01, is very straightforward in that it fixes some issues that were impacting general gameplay and works in a number of bug fixes, buffs, and nerfs for characters.

It is nowhere near as large as the original season one patch, but it does nerf Iron Giant and prep for some bigger changes in the future like Garnet and Taz buffs in an upcoming patch.

Here are all of the patch notes provided by Player First Games.

MultiVersus version 1.01 patch notes

General Updates

Morty will be arriving on Aug. 23

This patch is entirely server-side so all updates are Online Only and will not be reflected in local/lab play until the next patch.

Perks Updates

Ice To Beat You! – Projectiles will only apply Ice debuff to fighters that are not already debuffed by Ice.

I’ll Take That – Unstacked cooldown refund decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds Stacked cooldown refund decreased from 1 second to 0.5 seconds



Gameplay/UI Updates

Fixed a bug where ability cooldowns may not trigger when projectiles are spawned close to terrain

Character Adjustments

Arya Stark

Assassin Passive Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%. “We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta.”

Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch

Finn

Air/Ground Neutral Special: Increased base damage from 5 to 6 This base damage is increased by holding and charging the attack

Air/Ground Down Special (BMO Chop) Increased Damage from 18 to 20 Increased Knockback Scaling from 18 to 20

Assassin Passive Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%. “We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta.”

Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch

“Since we removed some power from the Backpack on Finn, we’re pushing some additional power into the rest of Finn’s attacks to give him more kill options.”

Garnet

“Garnet buffs are incoming in the next patch!”

Harley

Assassin Passive: Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%. “We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta.”

Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch

Iron Giant

Air/Ground Neutral Special: Increased cooldown from 23s to 25s

Air Up Attack: Hit boxes shrank to more accurate fit the attack visuals

Air/Ground Up Special: Reduced damage by 1 and base knockback on final hit of spin

Air/Ground Down Special: Allow cancel out of Cannonball if it hits an enemy



“Iron giant is currently dominating with abnormally high win rates at every skill level. Iron Giant’s Neutral Special with stacked cooldown reduction and Velma are causing too few windows for opponents to counterplay. Updates to Iron Giant, global updates to perks, and Velma updates should help provide more windows of opportunity for opponents against Iron Giant.”

Superman

Fixed a bug that would allow Superman to grapple enemies that wall bounce even if his hitboxes did not connect.

Taz

“Taz buffs are incoming in the next patch!”

Velma