MultiVersus update has seemingly disabled mods, according to the community

It would seem the end of custom skins is here.

While the latest update to Warner Bros. fighter MultiVersus has seemingly fixed some gameplay and performance issues for the game, it has also reportedly ruined the game entirely for the modding community.

According to a post by game modder Ghost, if you attempt to boot up MultiVersus after its latest update with mods installed it will not start. This was not the case before this update and has seemingly ended support for the variety of mods fans had already crafted.

Multiversus will no longer boot up if you have mods installed. They killed modding of any kind. If we ever find a way around this, I will make sure to post about it, but at the moment, no mods will work. — Ghost (@GhostsSoup) August 17, 2022

There was no official news from the developer Player First Games about mods being banned and, as such, it took those using them as a surprise. Of course, mods were never officially supported by the game.

Since going into beta on July 19, MultiVersus had garnered its own community of modders putting out unique character skins for the games. Many of these brought pop culture figures that aren’t owned by Warner Bros. into the game by plastering their look on the model of current characters.

Doing this only provides an aesthetic change for the player and shouldn’t have any effect on other players or gameplay itself. Devs have in the past shared fan creations from the game, but none of them have been mods.

The latest update for MultiVersus was launched earlier today and included other updates such as the limitation of spectator mode and more. Previous to this a patch on Aug. 15 made further changes to the game, but mods were still supported for the days that followed.

You can check out all of the changes from these recent MultiVersus patches here.