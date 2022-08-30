MultiVersus director confirms new update coming next week

Tony Huynh describes the update as one of the "biggest ones yet."

MultiVersus is set to receive a new game update scheduled next week, which is described as “one of the biggest ones yet.”

Gaming content creator Joe Vargas asked MultiVersus director Tony Huynh on Twitter when will features, such as the Guilds and Store, be coming to the game. Huynh answered back by saying they’re still on the way but confirmed there will be other features arriving first.

“The team is working to get Guilds and the Store, but it will still be a little bit out,” Huynh said. “Our main focus is still core systems, stability, and bug fixes. The patch next week will be one of our biggest ones yet, which adds a lot of cool things. We’re getting closer every day.”

Huynh didn’t specify what features will be coming to the game next week, as well as when they’ll drop to MultiVersus. But developer Player First Games already confirmed some features that will soon be part of the game, such as Classic Arcade and Ranked game modes. Though, their release dates are still yet to be confirmed.

MultiVersus was released in July and features a roster of playable characters hailing from various Warner Bros. franchises, such as DC superheroes, Scooby-Doo, Adventure Time, Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, Game of Thrones, and most recently, Rick and Morty.

“In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches,” the game’s official website reads. “Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Bugs Bunny & Arya Stark! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy.”