MultiVersus dev fuels the flames of Walter White joining the roster in 2023

Walter White could be coming to MultiVersus in 2023.

One of the main developers of the game, Dan Eder, responded to a fan account named “Walter White for MultiVersus” on Twitter on Jan. 1. The original post said that their only way to have a good 2023 is for Breaking Bad’s main character to be added to the title: “expect good things” was what Dan had to say.

Expect good things — Dan Eder (@3DanEder) January 1, 2023

It’s not the first time that Walter White’s name appears when talking about future MultiVersus characters. In August last year, one of the developers claimed that the studio will make more characters for the game if the players want it, which almost immediately sparked a desire to add Breaking Bad’s protagonist to the game.

Since then, the MultiVersus community started asking the devs to give them Walter White in the game, creating numerous fanarts of him.

The modders have been hard at work, too, though, they didn’t solely focus on Walter. A few of them added another renowned Breaking Bad character, Gus Fring, to MultiVersus in August last year.

While there is no exact information when exactly Walter White could finally be shipped to the game, with so many requests from the fans and such responses from the developers, it only seems like a matter of time.