MultiVersus celebrates beloved character’s birthday with awfwy easy to claim reward

MultiVersus blew up this summer when it became the most concurrently played fighting game thanks to its free-to-play model. Another big appeal has been the inclusion and celebration of some of Warner Bros.’ most popular characters from the last few decades. And now, the game is celebrating another classic Looney Toon’s birthday, Tweety Bird.

While he might not look it, Tweety Bird has reached the ripe old age of 80 years old and Warner Bros. is celebrating his birthday in its new fighting game. Tweety was given an animated Ringout showing the character being launched into the air from his birthday cake. On top is a number 80 candle, signifying the many long years he’s been on TV.

It's Tweety's birthday, and this little birdie's never looked better! Find the hidden code in this image and redeem the in-game custom #MultiVersus ringout here: https://t.co/dd9KSJFSJA. @looneytunes #Tweety80 pic.twitter.com/C6lLL02DKh — MultiVersus (@multiversus) November 21, 2022

The tweet announcing the Ringout encourages players to redeem the hidden code in the video on the MultiVersus site. The code that flashes across the screen above Tweety’s head is “TweetyBday.” Players who sign in with their MultiVersus account and enter that code will receive the Tweety Bird Ringout.

This is the latest celebration from MultiVersus for the characters or franchises included in the game. Batman Day, for example, was celebrated this past September and Warner Bros. also did a Scooby-Doo October event to celebrate Halloween. This celebration of the different franchises is only likely to continue as the game adds more characters.

Tweety Bird was first aired way back in 1942’s A Tale of Two Kitties. This Looney Tune became a classic character thanks to his comedic battles with the cats of his neighborhood. While he had some close calls, he always managed to get away using his cunning and pulling one over on the cats who chased him.

With the continued popularity of the Looney Tunes, now expanding into video games, it’s likely that this character will have many more birthdays to celebrate.