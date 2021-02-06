Mr.R parts ways with beastcoast after four years

Top Super Smash Bros. player Ramin “Mr.R” Delshad and beastcoast have parted ways after being partnered for nearly four years.

He is just the latest Smash player to hit the free agen market in 2021, joining the likes of Ezra “Samsora” Morris and Rasheen “Dark Wizzy” Rose.

It’s been a wonderful four years, but together we’ve come to an agreement to part ways with Mr. R. We’ll forever be grateful to him for helping us get started, and he’ll always be an OG to the beastcoast family.



Thank you, Ramin! pic.twitter.com/4lPRlU2nzE — beastcoast (@beastcoast) February 5, 2021

Mr.R joined beastcoast in July 2017 as one of the best Smash 4 players in the world and he was named the 10th-best Smash 4 player of all time on the PGR100 in December 2018. He carried that success over into Smash Ultimate, holding a top 50 ranking through the game’s first year on the competitive circuit in 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the bigger Ultimate events in 2020 were canceled, leaving players to compete in online tournaments or focus on content creation. Mr.R, being based in the Netherlands, has had an even harder time competing in meaningful competition because Ultimate’s online won’t allow players to play internationally at a high-level due to the lag and other performance issues.

Mr.R has yet to announce what his next move is, but has said he is “excited for this new chapter” and will share details in the future.

As for beastcoast, they are still active in the Smash scene, sponsoring top Melee player Johnny “S2J” Kim and supporting multiple events. Vineeth “ApologyMan” Meka is also on their roster, though he is better known for competing in Dragon Ball FighterZ and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 despite occasionally popping up to play in big Smash events.