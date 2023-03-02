Morty removed from MultiVersus ranked after players uncover gameplay exploit

MultiVersus was one of the hottest games of summer 2021, going on to win two GOTY awards in the last few months. However, the game has been hit with a content drought recently, with very little new content being released.

Now developer Player First Games co-founder Tony Huynh has posted an update, but it’s actually about removing a character instead of adding one.

According to Huynh, Morty is being removed from the game’s Ranked mode due to an unusual exploit that’s to be resolved in the next update. Huynh doesn’t state when this will be. The next planned update is at the end of Season Two on March 31, but it seems likely an update to restore the character would be prioritized before that.

Morty has been disabled in Ranked, due to an exploit. The exploit has been fixed in the next build going out.#MultiVersus — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) March 2, 2023

Many in the community have been showing frustration that the game hasn’t released any new real content in the last few months.

Scrolling through Huynh’s feed, players will notice he has seemingly been interacting with the community less than he was during more active periods. While it could be he’s hard at work, it could just as easily be a negative sign for the game’s future.

There’s some hope, seeing as the game has recently received its second GOTY award just a week ago. Hopefully, Huynh and the rest of the team are hard at work on the next big update to MultiVersus, which is meant to engage the player base again.

While Morty will likely be reinstated soon, players should look toward March 31.