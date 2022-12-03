Mainstage 2022: All Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate top 8 results

With the recent fallout surrounding the cancellation of the Smash World Tour and subsequent doubts swirling around the Panda Cup, there’s suddenly far fewer Super Smash Bros. majors left in 2022. Thankfully, viewers and competitors still have Mainstage, Beyond the Summit’s open tournament counterpart to its Smash Summit series.

Thanks to a sudden influx of top competitors following the SWT fallout, Mainstage 2022 has transformed from an event teetering on the edge of major and regional status to a full-blown supermajor, with many of the game’s best Melee and Ultimate players in attendance. Hosted in Ontario, California, the event is already in full swing, and will reach its conclusion on Dec. 4.

The year has been a tumultuous one competitively for Melee, where several players have legitimate claims to being the top player of 2022. And of those clutch of top names, only Zain is unable to attend Mainstage, leaving players like Mang0, iBDW, Hungrybox, and aMSa all itching to grab the Mainstage title. They’re joined by many other top players like Leffen, Axe, S2J, and more to create one of the most competitive majors of the year.

The brackets look just as stacked in Ultimate, where players like Sparg0, Light, Tweek, Onin, Kola, Riddles, Shuton, and more make for an intimidating field. It seems like just about all of Ultimate‘s major players outside of MkLeo will battle it out for the Mainstage crown.

With so much happening in the Smash community, having a tournament and excellent play to watch is the perfect catharsis for fans. Check out the guide below to see all of the top eight results from Mainstage 2022.

Mainstage 2022 Super Smash Bros. Melee top 8 results

Mainstage 2022 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate top 8 results