King of Fighters world celebrates return of iconic sumo wrestler character after 20 years

Hinako Shijo will be one of the next DLC characters in King of Fighters XV and is set to release in Winter 2023, SNK told eager fans this week.

The reveal trailer was first shared on Monday, Oct. 9, with fans flooding X, formerly Twitter, in anticipation of the character’s long return after more than 20 years away from the series.

King of Fighters players are shouting in unison about how thrilled they are for the return of this iconic fighter. Whether it’s reposting fanart or sharing actual sumo knowledge, the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.

Old art from last year

Can’t believe Hinako Shijo made it 😭 pic.twitter.com/fXMx6MWxUn — 超留 Superbull 🏳️‍🌈🇹🇼 comm closed (@superbull164164) October 10, 2023

In honor of Hinako Shijo from #KOF15! Here’s some #SUMO POWER for you! 🔥



My man Ben is big and powerful! Definitely has the weight and size advantage over me. I could barely push him!



Winning technique is called: Yorikiri (Frontal Force Out)



You learned something new today! pic.twitter.com/U4Gb1oxq7b — Brandon @ Diablo IV 🐺 (@QuakeViking) October 10, 2023

As one KOF fan also pointed out, Hinako’s last appearance was way back in King of Fighters 2003; literally 20 years ago. For SNK to go so far back to retrieve this character is just as amazing, other celebrating players said.

KOF 2000

KOF 2001

KOF 2002 UM

KOF 2003

E ora… #KOFXV!



Dopo tanti anni di assenza dai roster dei The King of Fighters, la lottatrice di sumo Hinako Shijo torna finalmente in azione questo inverno come ultimo DLC dell'attuale Season Pass!



🔗 https://t.co/4wg5OT38xE https://t.co/DlaLFliHg3 pic.twitter.com/Zn20VbZ1t5 — Spaghetti Showdown (@SpaghettiShowd1) October 10, 2023

But why exactly is Hinako Shijo so popular?

Well for starters, despite sumo’s long history and being the national sport of Japan, it has very little representation in fighting games. Sure, there’s Street Fighter’s E. Honda, but if I asked for another example, you’d realize just how few sumo wrestlers there are. This lack of representation is probably due in part to the poor perception sumo has outside of Japan. Many in the West treat it as a joke instead of a grueling and exhilarating competition.

This might be the reason the very few instances of sumo wrestlers we do get seem nearly indistinguishable. Characters like Tekken’s Ganryu and Virtua Fighter’s Taka-Arashi appear quite similar, despite being made by completely different companies.

This is what sets Hinako apart. She doesn’t immediately scream “sumo,” and that’s what draws so many people to her. She looks like a normal high school girl, but all of her mannerisms embody the strength and beauty of sumo.

Whether it’s the mountains of salt she throws before the match (a purification ritual, meant to cleanse spirits and disinfect their hands), or the iconic stomps that signify the power in her legs, she represents her martial art while remaining interesting and distinctive.

As a fan of sumo, I hated the few choices available to me if I wanted to play a sumo fighter. But knowing I’ll finally have the chance to try out Hinako, I’m just as stoked as the rest of the King of Fighters world. Hakkeyoi!

About the author