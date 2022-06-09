JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R early access demo launches in June

Bandai Namco is hosting an early access demo for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R ahead of the game’s Sept. 1 release.

The demo, which will run from June 16 to 22 on PlayStation 4 and PS5, will give players access to four playable characters and both online and practice modes.

The remaster has revamped and improved the original 2013 title’s core fight system, including a Support Attack tag-team battle style. It will feature 50 playable characters from across the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure story, with all of the original’s DLC fighters and even a few new faces joining the battle.

During the demo, players can fight it out as Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne Cujoh, and DIO. A potential second demo could include more characters too, though that is unlikely to happen in this limited time frame before launch. It is unclear if there will be any additional features included in this demo, but Bandai has confirmed that any data from this trial will not transfer to the full game.

The demo for All-Star Battle R will only be available from 2am CT on June 16 to 1:59am CT on June 22. And, like with most early access tests, there will be times within that period where the game is unavailable due to server maintenance.

When the game does launch in September, it will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. More reveals for the official game will be shared leading up to its official release date.