Is MultiVersus on PS4 or PS5?

Fans of fighting games and Warner Bros. characters rejoice: MultiVersus is finally live! As players flood into the cartoon action, PlayStation owners likely want to know if MultiVersus is on PS4 or PS5. We have the answer.

In MultiVersus, you take the mantle of some of the most beloved Warner Bros. characters. These include DC Comics superheroes like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, Scooby-Doo friends Shaggy and Velma, Rick and Morty, Tom and Jerry, and many others. With such a stellar roster, it’s not surprising to see people eager to join the fray, including PlayStation owners.

Is MultiVersus on PlayStation 5?

MultiVersus is available on PS5. Players can get it for free, similar to other platforms. It only weighs around 16 GB on Sony’s console, so downloading the game and experiencing your first duels shouldn’t take long. That is if you dodge the “Maintenance” queue, which many players have encountered when trying to get into MultiVersus.

Is MultiVersus on PlayStation 4?

MultiVersus is available to play on PS4. While MultiVersus’ availability on PS5 was expected, since it’s the latest generation of Sony consoles, its PS4 availability is somewhat surprising. Nowadays, many games launch on PS5 but are nowhere to be seen on the previous console generation.

With that in mind, PS5 players may also download the PS4 version onto their consoles, if they wish. Although, from our early experiences, the PS5 version (unsurprisingly) flows a bit better, so if you aim to get the best possible experience, we’d advise you to ensure you download the PS5 version.

