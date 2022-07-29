Fighting games can be a bit tricky compared to their FPS or RPG counterparts.

Games like Super Smash Bros. or one of the most recent additions to the genre, MultiVersus, require quick reflexes and knowledge of the player’s character and the enemy’s moves to win matches. Successful repeated attacks, or combos, can help the player deal some serious damage and get the upper hand.

Here’s all you need to know about how to use combo attacks in MultiVersus.

How to use combos in MultiVersus

Image via Warner Bros. Games

To get combos, players will need to know the attacks that their character can do. This means that the player should spend some time getting comfortable with the character so they can see the opportunities for combos when they arise. Knowing the enemy’s move set can also help the player stay out of damage range and get counterattacks during openings.

You’ll need to chain attacks together in quick succession to deal repeated damage to your enemy for a combo. For instance, a Superman combo might see the hero deliver his repeated punch ability before using his aim punch once he’s pushed the character away. This is a devastating combo that’s sure to send any enemy flying across the map.

Another example of a combo might be the player using Lebron to push the enemy to the edge of the map and then using a basketball to push the character out of bounds. Whatever the player can do to keep the pressure on the enemy with repeated attacks will count as a combo.

The most important thing when trying to get combos is practice. There’s nothing wrong with going to The Lab and practicing on the bot before you show real enemies what you can do.