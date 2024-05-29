How to report players in MultiVersus

If you’ve seen someone not playing by the MultiVersus rules and you want to Ringout them, you can do the next best thing and report them to prevent any further transgressions.

Cheating in any game is pure pain. It’s not ethical, it’s not how it is intended to be played, and it ultimately ruins the experience for everyone. MultiVersus is refreshed and reinvigorated in 2024, but unfortunately, we’ve still seen players privy to the dark arts.

MultiVersus crashing errors and bugs—and literal Bugs—are one thing, but if you see players cheating, hacking, or doing anything untoward that clearly contravenes what is considered conventional play, you need to report them.

Reporting players in MultiVersus, explained

To report a player in MultiVersus, you need to go to the official MultiVersus website and use the “Submit a request” feature to explain the scenario you encountered and who it involved.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, there’s no in-game MultiVersus function that allows you to submit complaints about cheating and hacking. The only method at present involves going on the fighting title’s main website.

From there, you need to follow a few instructions, so let us do our best to guide you:

Go to the MultiVersus website. In the top-right corner it has a Support option—click this. This takes you to a page advertised as “Submit a request.” Fill out each box as accurately as you can. Crucially, under “Question Type,” make sure you label this request as “Report Abuse, Cheating, or Content.” Be sure to include either media related to the cheating (picture or video) or, at the very least, include the tag of the player in question you are reporting. Submit the request and wait for Player First Games to get back to you—hopefully, with good news!

We all need to do our part to limit (if not eliminate) cheating in online multiplayer games. They can be tricky enough as players of different skill levels clash, but you definitely don’t want a confounded misbegotten manipulator ruining MultiVersus for you.

