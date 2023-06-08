How to complete What It Means to Be Strong mission in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 built up its World Tour mode to be something the series has never seen before, and the entire story hinges on a single question—what does it mean to be strong? That is also the name of the game’s final mission, even though you might have some difficulty actually completing your journey.

After completing Chapter 15-1 and the climactic battle for World Tour I won’t spoil just yet, Capcom puts players back into Metro City and asks them to continue their journey to find strength and what it means to them. This comes in the form of Chapter 15-2: “What It Means to Be Strong.”

This is a very open-ended question and no new mission marker appears when you toggle progression on for it, but it is actually really easy to close out your journey.

Street Fighter 6: How to finish World Tour Chapter 15-2 ‘What It Means to Be Strong’

The entire World Tour story is built on the prospect of you taking your custom fighter and venturing out into the world on a quest to find what strength means to you. But by the end of it all, Capcom leaves things open to interpretation.

During your journey you might have run into the Infooencer, basically World Tour’s version of a YouTube celebrity that keeps up with fighters and tournaments to share bad video titles on FooTube. He is also the “goal” for this final story mission to an extent.

Mission overview page for Chapter 15-2. Screenshot by Dot Esports Map location for Infooencer in Chapter 15-2. Screenshot by Dot Esports Infooencer talking about the player character’s journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

He should be located near a Taxi in the main spawn area for Metro City. Talking to him will prompt a conversation where he asks if you have found what strength is and finished everything you need to do in areas like Old Nayshall.

If you answer that you have found strength and that you have completed your journey, he will tell you about the Battle Hub and that there is no real end since it is a “wide world out there.” The end of your World Tour is lightly nudging you to hop online and test your skills against other players.

You get a single reward for all of your trouble. Screenshot by Dot Esports The key art is just the box art with Luke looking like Popeye. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No matter what you answer, you can continue playing World Tour mode, complete missions you have yet to wrap up and continue training with your Masters to learn new techniques. You do get some SF6 key art to use as your in-game phone’s background—though it is just the box art for the game itself.

