Here are the patch notes for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s Dec. 2 update

Get ready for a lot of character changes and new costumes with the Super DLC 3,000.

The next major update for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is live now with a new patch for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, bringing gameplay balance changes, bug fixes, and new alternate costumes for the entire cast.

The bulk of the “Super DLC 3,000” update is dedicated to reworking aspects of a few characters. But most fans will be happy to see the 20 free and unique costumes added in, which give characters referential outfits based on their shows.

Adding in costumes like SpongeBob SquarePants’ Number 1 Soda Drink hat or classic comic looks for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was something that fans have asked for since the game launched in October. Anyone can download the costumes for free and additional content will likely be added in a similar way as development on the game continues.

As for the patch itself, Korra saw the most changes. The Avatar from the Water Tribe had 10 moves reworked to try and boost the character’s viability. Similar, yet smaller, changes were made to Helga and Nigel Thornberry. Several other characters were included too, though not all of them received buffs.

Here are the full patch notes for the Dec. 2, 2021 update:

General

After many requests for alternate looks for characters in the game, we are happy to announce that alt costumes have been added for all characters.

Separated hitboxes across the cast to allow for proper interpolation.

Fixed an issue with the second stick that caused the wrong type of attack to come out the first few frames of entering/leaving the ground.

Added turnaround functionality to up and down attacks when using second stick.

Fixed an issue that caused some matches to suffer FPS drops.

Fixed an issue that prevented users from joining multiplayer matches through invites when watching replays.

Balance changes