Here are the Dragon Ball FighterZ Master Roshi balance patch notes

Full patch notes for the newest Dragon Ball FighterZ balance update have been released. All of these changes will go live on Sept. 15 for console players and Sept. 16 for Steam.

This coincides with the release of Master Roshi, who launches as the third DLC fighter for FighterZ Pass 3 on Sept. 16 in early access and Sept. 18 for anyone who purchases the individual DLC.

Overall, the Master Roshi balance patch is sizable, being around the same length as the season two and three updates. But the main focus was reworking and improving on certain character’s Z Assists. And that was done through speeding up Z Assist C Type across the board, along with general reworks to certain characters.

Ultra Instinct Goku didn’t really get hit at all, which means players will still be jumping around with what many consider a top-tier character at his usual peak. But the update did buff many lesser-used fighters, just as producer Tomoko Hiroki said it would. Piccolo, Gotenks, Jiren, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, and many others all got significant buffs—and the community is already celebrating.

The only two characters to receive no changes were Kid Buu and Fused Zamasu, so they’ll continue to spiral out of most players’ usage.

Here are some of the most notable changes being made. If you want to see all of the patch notes, you can view the fan-made gallery on Reddit.

System changes

Z Assist (C Type) Sped up the attack’s startup (except when the opponent is in hitstun). Reduced damage scaling

Specific Aerial Special Moves Landing attacks outside of the screen high up in the air will now have the camera center back on the action.

Training Counterattack conditions can now be set in “Enemy Settings.”



Character balance update

Super Saiyan Goku

Crouching Medium Attack Sped up the move’s start up.

Z Assist (Type B) Sped up the move’s start up.



Piccolo

Standing Unique Attack The attack will now hit opponents while they are in hitstun.

Standing/Crouching/Jumping Unique Attack The attack can now be delayed by holding the button.

Demon Elbow (Heavy) Reduced recovery when the attack does not come out.

Z Assist The character now appears further forward. Adjusted knockback on mid air hit. Increased stun time.

Z Assist (C Type) Added invincibility when the character appears (except when the opponent is in hitstun).



Cell

Perfect Attack Increased the mid air version’s damage. Jump and mid air dash can now be used again after the mid air version hits.

Perfect Attack (Medium, Heavy) Sped up the mid air version’s start up. Adjusted the distance moved during the mid air version of the attack. Reduced recovery for the mid air version.

Z Assist (B Type) Sped up the move’s start up.



Gotenks

Galactic Donuts When the initial hit lands, a special move or Z Change can be performed in the 2nd half of the attack’s animation. During the camera shift, a super dash can now be performed with additional input. When the initial hit lands against a sub-character, the character will now enter a mid air stagger animation. The initial hit can no longer KO the opponent’s main (point) character.

Z Assist (A Type) When the initial hit lands against a sub-character, the character will now enter a mid air stagger animation. The initial hit can no longer KO the opponent’s main (point) character.

Z Assist (B Type) Increased the number of hits. Adjusted the damage. Adjusted distance moved during the attack.



Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta

Standing/Crouching/Jumping Unique/Jumping Down and Unique Attack Enlarged the move’s hitbox. The move will now be performed even if the heavy attack button is pressed. Changed the input conditions when performed repeatedly. Adjusted knockback. Big Bang Attack, a super attack, or a meteor attack can now be performed if the attack misses. Adjusted damage.

Jumping Unique Attack Adjusted distance moved during the beginning of the attack. Sped up the move’s start up. Increased the stun time. Reduced the amount hitstop on hit. Increased delay. The trajectory now changes when it’s performed in a mid air super attack. The trajectory now changes when it’s performed during a Z Combo.



You can read the full patch notes and the community discussion on the most recent balance patches megathread on the Dragon Ball FighterZ Reddit.