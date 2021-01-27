Guilty Gear Strive will have the same ‘type’ of rollback netcode as XX Accent Core Plus R

It will use something similar, but it will not be entirely the same.

In October, Arc System Works released a beta feature that added GGPO rollback netcode into Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R. The game, which was released back in 2012, immediately saw an uptick in players thanks to the improved online experience, added lobby and replay functionality and some general quality of life changes.

Now, it appears that this might have been a precursor to the type of network players can expect to see in Guilty Gear -Strive- when it launches on April 6.

On the updated website for GGST, ArcSys mentions the new game “uses the same type of network that players enjoyed in the previous title ‘Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R (Steam version.)’ This has already been clarified in a previous tweet from ArcSys producer Shini, however.

Same type (rollback) in general, but not exactly the same thing. Just clarifying.

— Zack (Shini) (@Shini_Zack) January 25, 2021

According to Shini, the game will use the same general “type” of rollback, but it won’t be exactly the same thing. Despite that, the developers have had ex-top players playing on test builds between North America and Japan, saying “the results have proven good.”

Shini does also note that he doesn’t have access to a build of the game itself so he can’t answer more detailed questions at the moment.

Regardless of what the end result actually is in the final build of GGST, this is a great sign if the excellent performance of Accent Core Plus R’s online play post-rollback update is anything to go by.