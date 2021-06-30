Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.05: Full patch notes and changes

ArcSystemWorks dropped a rather sizable update for Guilty Gear Strive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC that addresses several network issues, keyboard configuration problems on Steam, and more.

Version 1.05 changed some fan-requested things too, including the small detail of Strive’s title screen playing the game’s opening movie if a player remains idle for too long. A Korean voice-over has also been added to the game, and can be selected in the game’s settings.

Despite being a large patch, 1.05 does not include any balance changes for Strive’s roster, with the developers giving the game more time to breathe before starting to make character updates since the game has only been on the market for three weeks. ArcSys did say that other issues have been noted and could be addressed in a future update, however.

Here are the full patch notes for Strive version 1.05, including a small update on what ArcSys is working on for the next patch.

Title Screen

The opening movie will now play after remaining idle on the title screen for a set amount of time.

Voice

Added Korean voice-over. The voices can be changed by selecting “Settings” from the main menu.

Story Mode

Fixed graphical issues.

Please note that due to this fix, in-progress save data from before the update will no longer be able to be played back. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Network Mode

Fixed several errors that occurred during general online matches

Fixed an error in which the * symbol would sometimes be included in the Search ID for Player Matches

Fixed an error in which the player’s position at the Duel Station would be changed when matchmaking is canceled directly before matching.

Fixed an error in which the Wanted Poster displayed would differ from the actual match occurring when a match is initiated simultaneously at the same seat in Player Match mode.

Fixed a display error that would occur when a match is found while at the character select screen when the player is searching for a match while in Training Mode.

Fixed an error that made the game unresponsive for a prolonged time occasionally after switching the player’s status from waiting for a match to spectating right as the previous match ended.

Fixed an error in which the game occasionally failed to enter Training Mode while searching for a match after the player cancels their status of waiting for a match after one ends in Player Match mode.

Fixed an error in which the rotation rules would not be properly followed if there was a long difference in time between the players returning to the room after a match finished in Player Match mode.

Fixed an error in which it was impossible to follow your opponent from the result screen after a match.

Fixed an error in which the icon for Best Bout would be displayed even when it should not function at the result screen after a match.

Fixed other small issues.

Gallery Mode

Added additional movies to Gallery Mode. The additional contents can be added to the Gallery by obtaining them while fishing.

Others

Fixed an issue in which the game would crash after scrolling down the Replay Theater and Follow List for a long time.

Fixed several errors related to key config for the keyboard. (Steam version only)

Fixed an error in which more device icons would be displayed than the actual number of devices connected at the character select screen only on the initial startup of the game. (Steam version only)

Major Confirmed Issues