Guilty Gear Strive pre-orders on PlayStation will give players early access and an open beta

Arc System Works has slowly been rolling out more details about its upcoming title, Guilty Gear -Strive-—and today, that includes more information about when players can actually play the game.

Fans already knew that the newest Guilty Gear game is launching on April 9, but players who pre-order the digital version of the fighting game will get access to an “Advance Trial Version,” which will act as a beta test.

This additional trial will be available to any player who digitally pre-orders the game through the PlayStation Store. It doesn’t make a difference which version you purchase, either. The Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Ultimate versions will all give players access to the trial.

But players who grab the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of GGST will gain access to the game on April 6 rather than the standard April 9 release date. The Ultimate Edition will also come with access to the GGST Season Pass One, a digital soundtrack and artbook, and special colors for characters.

Other pre-order bonuses include swapped colors for Sol and Ky that will even switch the colors of their fire and lighting attacks, though these will apply to any early purchase.

More details about when this open beta test will go live are going to be shared later. This offer might also apply to pre-orders on Steam, but information on that will be given in the near future. PlayStation pre-orders, though, are live now.