Granblue Fantasy: Versus launches March 27 on PS4 in Europe and Australia

Marvelous Europe has finally announced when European and Australian fighting game fans will be able to get their hands on Granblue Fantasy: Versus, with a release date of March. 27 locked in place on PS4.

The Evo 2020 title, which has been out in Japan for a few weeks now, will be launching physically and digitally at the end of March and comes out 24 days after the US release of March 3.

Marvelous has also confirmed that the physical Premium Edition of the game which was set to be a Marvelous Games Store exclusive in Europe has been canceled due to time constraints.

“In order to ensure a timely release of Granblue Fantasy: Versus we have made the difficult decision to cancel the physical Premium Edition.” Scott Emsen, PR & Community Manager at Marvelous Europe Limited, said in the PR given to Dot Esports “The reason for this cancellation is due to ongoing time constraints and production issues with the physical Premium Edition.”

Those who purchase the fighting game will also receive an extra download code that grants them exclusive items in the Granblue Fantasy mobile game. Those who redeem the code included will receive a code to redeem one of the following: Gold Brick (1), Sunlight Stone (1), Sephira Evolite (1) or Damascus Crystal (10).