Evo 2020 will be in Las Vegas

From July 31 to Aug. 2, 2020, the fighting game community will flood Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas for Evo 2020.

Evo is where world champions are decided and some of the most legendary matches happen every year. Just this year, we saw Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique destroy the Tekken 7 bracket, and an incredible series in history take place between Dominique “SonicFox” McLean and Goichi “GO1” Kishida in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Unfortunately, it will be more than half a year before the titles for Evo 2020 will actually be announced, but based on previous years you can bet that Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and Smash Ultimate will be headlining the event for a second straight year.

Last year’s roster was extremely diverse and many titles outside of the big three also have a big chance at coming back for another round. Of the eight games featured on the mainstage, it is hard to see any of them falling out of favor before Evo next year. But at least one of the games will be swapped out, with the most likely candidates being BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle or Under Night In-Birth.

There will likely be a stream sometime in February to reveal the main roster, while the side games will be announced closer to the actual event.