Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals: Scores and standings

The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals had some insane upsets in the first few matches and has seen the Last Chance Qualifier Winner go deep into the main bracket on the biggest stage in the game.

With the best players, some exciting announcements, and $80,000 on the line, this is one DBFZ tournament you won’t want to miss.

But since the event is taking place in Paris, the timezone difference could be an issue for some viewers. The top eight matches started at 8am CT. So if you can’t watch the early matches or have something to do while the tournament wraps up, here’s the full list of results from the final tournament of the 2019-20 season.

Top 8

Place Player Prize First TBD $24,000 Second TBD $13,600 Third Jon “dekillsage” Coello $9,600 Fourth Toru “Tachikawa” Tachikawa $7,200 Fifth Tsubasa “maddo” Imai $5,600 Fifth Vineeth “ApologyMan” Meka $5,600 Seventh Matoi $2,400 Seventh Steve “Supernoon” Carbajal $2,400

Top 16

Place Player Prize Ninth Marwan “Wawa” Berthe $1,600 Ninth Kei “BNBBN” Komada $1,600 Ninth B $1,600 Ninth Ryota “Kazunoko” Inoue $1,600 13th Christopher “NYChrisG” Gonzalez $800 13th Joan “Shanks” Namay Millones $800 13th Dominique “SonicFox” McLean $800 13th Seo $800

Toru “Tachikawa” Tachikawa finally made it to the big stage and was able to make it into the top four. And he did so by becoming the fan-favorite player and embracing the power of the live audience, even if it wasn’t quite enough.

Monsieur Tachikawa – Clip of RedBull – Twitch Clips Clip of RedBull Playing Dragon Ball FighterZ – Clipped by Xjustified

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean was eliminated in groups, reigning champion Ryota “Kazunoko” Inoue went out in ninth, and the only French player, Marwan “Wawa” Berthe, was the last player out before top eight.

The matches will continue, with Goichi “GO1” Kishida looking in top form, waiting for either Shoji “Fenritti” Sho to make it to his second consecutive World Tour Grand Finals or a rematch with Jon “dekillsage” Coello.