Dragon Ball FighterZ is punishing players for early disconnects

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works are finally cracking down on the rampant rage quitters and early disconnects in Dragon Ball FighterZ’s online lobbies.

Starting today, any player who disconnects from a match during online play will face new restrictions that will keep them from participating in any online game modes.

Screengrab via Bandai Namco

The developers are doing this by restricting access to the game’s online lobbies, which act as hubs for online play. If you can’t access an online lobby, you can’t connect with friends to play together, let alone compete in online matchmaking or events.

“We will now be imposing restrictions on players who deliberately disconnect during online matches,” the in-game notice said. “These players will be restricted from entering online lobbies for a set period of time (about one week.)”

During their restricted period, players will still be able to play the game in an offline lobby, meaning story mode and local multiplayer will still be available to them. If a player is found to be repeatedly engaging in poor behavior by disconnecting from online matches early, however, the restrictions may become permanent.

The message does ask players to check their internet connection before playing online to help ensure odd disconnects won’t impact their experience with the game.

Rage quitting in online matchmaking is nothing knew, especially with how frequent it has become in DBFZ. The community has memed it to death and some players even use it as a strategy to avoid losing their high rankings.

Hopefully this and any subsequent changes ArcSys and Bandai make will improve DBFZ’s online experience.