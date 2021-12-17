DNF Duel will use rollback netcode, beta begins today

Over the last several weeks, Arc System Works has slowly been sharing more content about its upcoming fighting game Dungeon & Fighter Duel, which was first revealed last December. This includes character reveals, gameplay showcases, and even announcing that a beta will be running from Dec. 17 to 20 on PlayStation 4 and PS5.

The game, which is based on the popular Dungeon Fighter media franchise, doesn’t have a set release date yet. But with the beta rolling out later today, the developers have confirmed DNF Duel will use rollback netcode for its online modes.

This announcement isn’t that surprising, especially considering ArcSys already implemented rollback netcode in Guilty Gear Strive when it launched in June and has even been going back to update older titles, which has revitalized the player base for some scenes.

Related: BlazBlue: Centralfiction sees a 700 percent increase in players just one day after receiving its rollback netcode beta

With this news, players can likely expect rollback to be live with the beta and perform around the same level as GGST, which has some of the best netcode of any big fighting game release. There are also explanation videos, guides, and infographics being posted on the official DNF Duel Twitter to help players prepare and advance their gameplay.

As for the beta times, players will have access to the game from 8pm CT on Dec. 17 to 8am CT on Dec. 20, though there will likely be a second beta before the game launches sometime in 2022.