CEO organizer Alex Jebailey wrestles video game themed match at AEW Fyter Fest

When Alex Jebailey, the CEO and founder of CEO Gaming, isn’t busy organizing one of the biggest fighting game tournaments in the world, he apparently likes to dabble in professional wrestling.

The God Father of Jebaited faced off against All Elite Wrestling’s Michael Nakazawa in what turned out to be a surprisingly entertaining match. This wasn’t the first time the two foes met, either. Jebailey and Nakazawa faced off last June at CEOxNJPW where Jebailey was victorious against Nakazawa during his in-ring debut.

Screengrab via All Elite Wrestling

Nakazawa was eager for revenge and started things off by verbally eviscerating Jebailey on the microphone. Nakazawa called Jebailey a cripple due to the fact that he had just gotten over a real-life leg injury. He then went on to discuss how he preferred his time in Las Vegas to his time in Florida, and that he heard Vegas has a better fighting game tournament called EVO.

After attacking Jebailey’s formerly injured left leg, Nakazawa started the match in the driver’s seat. Jebailey proved he wasn’t to be taken lightly, however, by countering Nakazawa and firing back with some offense of his own. Surprisingly, Jebailey actually looked like he had dedicated quite a bit of time to wrestling training. While it isn’t unusual for non-wrestler celebrities to hop in the ring for a spot, very seldom does someone from outside of the pro wrestling world compete in a full match.

Jebailey held his own against Nakazawa until the slippery deviant covered himself and the ring in his signature baby oil. Jebailey was unable to grip Nakazawa and, as a result, began taking the brunt of the punishment. The two took the action outside of the ring and brought a number of foreign objects into the matchup. Keeping with the theme of CEO, many of these items could have been pulled straight from the event floor.

After setting up a table outside of the ring, Jebailey busted out a GameCube controller to use as a weapon. But Jebailey got Super Smashed by the best controller ever designed. Nakazawa then choked Jebailey with the cord of the controller as he stood on the apron of the ring. Jebailey desperately tried to Suplex Nakazawa outside of the ring and onto the table, but Nakazawa wouldn’t budge. Nakazawa then bit Jabailey on the face and dove through the ropes, spearing Jabailey through the table.

Screengrab via All Elite Wrestling

With the will to fight still raging in his heart, Jebailey covered the ring in arcade push buttons, similar to what you’d see a wrestler do with thumbtacks in a hardcore match. Jebailey nearly took a bump onto the buttons when Nakazawa attempted to set him up for a Powerbomb, but he was able to reverse it into a Back-Body-Drop at the last second.

Despite his best efforts, however, Jebailey just couldn’t manage to put away the veteran. After hitting a low-blow while the referee’s back was turned, Jebailey rolled Nakazawa up for a Magistral Cradle pinning maneuver. Although Jebailey pinned Nakazawa for longer than a three count, the ref didn’t notice the pin until it was too late.

Nakazawa rolled backward and pinned Jebailey while pressing a thong he had discovered into his face. The commentary team was surprised Jebailey was affected by the potential smell of the thong because he’d been running Smash tournaments for years.