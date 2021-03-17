Capcom Pro Tour 2021 set to run with 32 online events, new CPT DLC pack revealed

The Capcom Pro Tour 2021 will continue to use the format set during the 2020 tour, abided by all global travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Street Fighter V competitive season will include 32 events across 19 different territories for a prize pool over $200,000 at Capcom Cup VIII. There will also be new CPT DLC content coming to the game throughout the year.

All 32 events will be held as online regional premiers, with the winner of each event qualifying for the Capcom Cup, which will be held in early 2022. The top four players at each online event will also split a prize pool of $5,000.

This format follows the original plan for the 2020 CPT, which was scrapped due to the continued impact of COVID-19.

As for the DLC, it features new costumes for multiple fighters, such as 70s inspired look for G and a bellydancer costume for Seth. Along with that, a new stage called the Ring of Galaxy will be available too, with the CPT 2021 Premier Pass costing $19.99 for all of the following:

Ring of Galaxy Stage

CPT 2021 G Costume

CPT 2021 Seth Costume

CPT 2021 Mystery Costume

Five Exclusive Titles

New Costume Color for all 45 Characters

Two Exclusive Fighter Profile Themes

Bonus 10,000 Fight Money

All three costumes will be available to purchase individually for $5.99, while the new stage will run you $9.99. All of the titles, bonus colors, and extras are only available in the bundle.

CPT 2021’s opening event will be the first of four online premiers hosted for Japanese players, with registration opening on March 29. The event itself will run on April 17 and 18, with streams going live on the Capcom Fighters Twitch and YouTube channels.