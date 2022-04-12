BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle’s rollback netcode update launches on April 14

Arc System Works began testing its rollback netcode update for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle back in February ahead of an April launch. And now, the developers have confirmed the update will release for PC and PlayStation 4 versions of BBCTB on April 14.

The beta tests didn’t pull in many players, with the game only increasing slightly in users during February, but that was with having to opt-in. Once the feature is live in the regular client, BBCTB will likely see a resurgence on PC and sustained player numbers on console, though we probably won’t know the specifics from PlayStation’s side.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch version of BBCTB is not scheduled to receive rollback at all, which seems to be a common practice when it comes to these types of updates.

Once this update goes live, ArcSys will have pushed rollback into three of its older titles, with BBCTB joining BlazBlue: Centralfiction and Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R.

ArcSys will be adding rollback to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax at some point this Summer, also for both the PC and PS4 version of the game, so expect news about that in the coming months. And, once that update is complete, fans are hopeful the developers might have something in the works alongside Bandai Namco and Cygames to potentially bring netcode updates to Dragon Ball FighterZ or Granblue Fantasy Versus.