Bandai Namco will publish Guilty Gear STRIVE in Europe and Asia

Bandai Namco will be the publisher for Guilty Gear STRIVE, the upcoming entry in the famous franchise, in Europe and Asia, the company has announced.

The next installment, which is slated to come to PS4 late 2020, will renew the partnership between the two companies after Bandai handled the publishing of Arc System Works last game, Dragon Ball FighterZ, on multiple systems.

There is no news on the US Publisher, but we can’t imagine that Bandai Namco won’t be publishing the game stateside as well. All we need is the announcement confirming it.

The news coincides with the closed beta mere days away for the game. Players will be able to try out the game from April 16 to 19 with both online matches and other modes available.

Sol, Ky, Chipp, Axi, Potemkin, May, and Faust have all been confirmed to be playable during the beta, which will be playable on PS4.