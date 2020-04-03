Bandai Namco updates Tekken and Soul Calibur World Tour schedules during coronavirus pandemic

Bandai Namco has had to make some tough calls in regard to the original schedules for both the Tekken and Soul Calibur World Tour. The company removed multiple events from the lineup today to help protect players from the coronavirus pandemic.

These aren’t the first cuts made to the schedule, though. The NorCal Regionals and several other tournaments were quickly removed when the coronavirus started spreading.

The list of removed tournaments features the now-canceled Combo Breaker, Fighting Games Challenge, and even Bandai Namco’s own TEKKEN Round Pro 9, which was the last event still slated to take place in April. With this recent wave of cancelations, the entire schedule for April, May, and most of June has been wiped clean for both games in terms of big competitions.

Not all of the tournaments have been totally canceled, but all of the listed events will no longer be a part of the World Tour Circuits for either game. Tekken lost nine tournaments, while two Soul Calibur Majors were canceled.

Tekken World Tour adjustments

Event Name Original Event Date Event Location Event Type Event Status TEKKEN Round Pro 9 April 25 Bogota, Colombia Challenger Removed from tour until further notice Cape Town Showdown May 2-3 Cape Town, South Africa Challenger Removed from tour until further notice Headstomper May 8-10 Malmo, Sweden Challenger Removed from tour until further notice UYU Ultimate: Taipei May 16-17 Taipei, Taiwan Challenger Removed from tour until further notice Combo Breaker May 22-24 Schaumburg, USA Master Removed from tour until further notice Battle Arena Melbourne May 29-31 Melbourne, Australia Master Removed from tour until further notice Thaiger Uppercut June 6-7 Bangkok, Thailand Challenger Removed from tour until further notice Fighting Games Challenge June 13-14 Łódź, Poland Master Removed from tour until further notice Kiungo Games June 20-21 Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire Challenger Removed from tour until further notice

Soul Calibur World Tour adjustments

Event Name Original Event Date Event Location Event Type Event Status Combo Breaker May 22-24 Schaumburg, USA Edge Master Removed from tour until further notice Battle Arena Melbourne May 29-31 Melbourne, Australia Critical Edge Removed from tour until further notice

For now, the first tournament scheduled for the Tekken World Tour is CEO 2020, which is set to begin on June 26. That’s the tail end of when event cancelations have been running through. But if the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, that tournament is also in danger of being canceled.