Bandai Namco updates Tekken and Soul Calibur World Tour schedules during coronavirus pandemic

There are some big losses for each pro circuit.

Bandai Namco has had to make some tough calls in regard to the original schedules for both the Tekken and Soul Calibur World Tour. The company removed multiple events from the lineup today to help protect players from the coronavirus pandemic. 

These aren’t the first cuts made to the schedule, though. The NorCal Regionals and several other tournaments were quickly removed when the coronavirus started spreading.

The list of removed tournaments features the now-canceled Combo Breaker, Fighting Games Challenge, and even Bandai Namco’s own TEKKEN Round Pro 9, which was the last event still slated to take place in April. With this recent wave of cancelations, the entire schedule for April, May, and most of June has been wiped clean for both games in terms of big competitions. 

Not all of the tournaments have been totally canceled, but all of the listed events will no longer be a part of the World Tour Circuits for either game. Tekken lost nine tournaments, while two Soul Calibur Majors were canceled. 

Tekken World Tour adjustments

Event NameOriginal Event DateEvent LocationEvent TypeEvent Status
TEKKEN Round Pro 9April 25Bogota, ColombiaChallengerRemoved from tour until further notice
Cape Town ShowdownMay 2-3Cape Town, South AfricaChallengerRemoved from tour until further notice
HeadstomperMay 8-10Malmo, SwedenChallengerRemoved from tour until further notice
UYU Ultimate: TaipeiMay 16-17Taipei, TaiwanChallengerRemoved from tour until further notice
Combo BreakerMay 22-24Schaumburg, USAMasterRemoved from tour until further notice
Battle Arena MelbourneMay 29-31Melbourne, AustraliaMasterRemoved from tour until further notice
Thaiger UppercutJune 6-7Bangkok, ThailandChallengerRemoved from tour until further notice
Fighting Games ChallengeJune 13-14Łódź, PolandMasterRemoved from tour until further notice
Kiungo GamesJune 20-21Abidjan, Côte d’IvoireChallengerRemoved from tour until further notice

Soul Calibur World Tour adjustments

Event NameOriginal Event DateEvent LocationEvent TypeEvent Status
Combo BreakerMay 22-24Schaumburg, USAEdge MasterRemoved from tour until further notice
Battle Arena MelbourneMay 29-31Melbourne, AustraliaCritical EdgeRemoved from tour until further notice

For now, the first tournament scheduled for the Tekken World Tour is CEO 2020, which is set to begin on June 26. That’s the tail end of when event cancelations have been running through. But if the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, that tournament is also in danger of being canceled.