Atlus to host $20,000 Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Charity Sho-down on March 18

Top players from the game's past will return to battle for their charity of choice.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, an updated port of the 2013 Persona series fighting game spinoff, is set to be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on March 17.

To celebrate the game’s launch, Atlus is hosting the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Charity Sho-down, a $20,000 charity event featuring many historic fighting game players and content creators from P4A and other Arc System Works titles, such as Lord Knight, Grover, and BananaKen.

Get ready for a heart-pounding, high-stakes, all-for-a-good-cause invitational tournament!



Join us on 3/18 as some of the best #P4AU players face off in the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Charity Sho-down – with a $10,000 donation grand prize! pic.twitter.com/xmmKp7SuTm — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) March 10, 2022

The event, which will be streamed live from a studio in New York on March 18, will see a total of eight players competing against each other in a standard top-eight bracket. Each player has selected and is representing a charity of their choice, and all of them will receive a minimum of $1,000 to donate to their chosen cause for participating in the event.

The player who finishes first will have a $10,000 donation made to the charity of their choice, while the runner-up will earn $5,000 for their charity. This makes for a total donation of $20,000 to a variety of causes from Atlus.

Here’s a full list of the competitors and their selected charities:

The action begins on March 18 at 4pm CT on the Atlus West Twitch channel.